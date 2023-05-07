Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Karnataka Opinion Poll: Is one-sided Congress government being formed in Karnataka?

News Videos

Updated on: May 07, 2023 19:07 IST

Karnataka Opinion Poll: Is one-sided Congress government being formed in Karnataka?

The Congress may emerge as the single largest party with 32 seats an addition of 11 more from 2018 in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, BJP may win 6 seats
Karnataka Poll Opinion Poll Congress Bajrang Dal BJP PM Modi Karnataka Assembly Election Priyanka Gandhi Mallikarjun Kharge

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News