Updated on: May 15, 2023 12:03 IST

Karnataka New CM: Who will become the CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah?

After the bumper victory in Karnataka, there is a lot of political activity in the Congress camp. In the name of the next Chief Minister, earlier there was a lot of tussle going on in Bangalore, now from today this location is being shifted to Delhi.