Thursday, November 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Karnataka Hospitals Told To Be Prepared: Health Minister amid pneumonia outbreak in China

News Videos

Updated on: November 30, 2023 11:50 IST

Karnataka Hospitals Told To Be Prepared: Health Minister amid pneumonia outbreak in China

Amid a pneumonia outbreak in China, Karnataka Health Minister claimed that he has asked doctors and hospitals to be prepared in case such a situation arises in the state.
Indiatv India Tv News India Tv India Tv English News News 24x7 English Live Latest News From India

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News