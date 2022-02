Updated on: February 10, 2022 20:56 IST

Karnataka Hijab Row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing 'religious things' till Monday

The Karnataka High court hearing the Hijab issue on Thursday asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved. Posting the matter for Monday, the full court also said the educational institutions can resume classes for the students.