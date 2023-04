Updated on: April 12, 2023 13:16 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP released the first list of 189 candidates; 52 new faces got a chance.

The BJP has released the first list of 189 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The BJP has denied tickets to 11 sitting MLAs while fielding 52 new faces. CM Basavaraj Bommai will contest from his old seat, Shiggaon.