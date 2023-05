Updated on: May 13, 2023 23:15 IST

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Will BJP be out of South India after the defeat in Karnataka elections?

After Karnataka, assembly elections are to be held in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The performance of the parties here will serve to create an atmosphere for 2024. History does not testify that their results will affect the Lok Sabha elections.