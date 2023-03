Updated on: March 29, 2023 15:07 IST

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: What will be the strategy of Congress & BJP to win the election?

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Date: The Election Commission has announced the dates for the Karnataka Assembly elections today. Elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held in a single phase. The state will go to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.