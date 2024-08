Updated on: August 17, 2024 18:46 IST

Kanpur Train Accident: 20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur, no injuries reported

As many as 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur during the wee hours of Saturday. There were no reports of any loss of life or injury in the accident. Watch to know more!