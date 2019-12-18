Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Kanhaiya Kumar joins anti-CAA protest at Jamia Milia Islamia | Chakravyuh | December 18, 2019

News Videos

Kanhaiya Kumar joins anti-CAA protest at Jamia Milia Islamia | Chakravyuh | December 18, 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 21:14 IST ]

Former JNU student's union president Kanhaiya Kumar joined the protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday and said the demonstration was not just a fight to protect Muslims, but to protect the entire country.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoKurukshetra: Why Muslims fear NRC more than CAA? Next VideoKuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take 2nd international hat-trick  