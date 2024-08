Updated on: August 06, 2024 14:46 IST

Kahani Kursi Ki: Now the fanatic in power...what is the future of Bangladesh?

update on bangladesh Curfew lifted after the coup in Bangladesh All schools, colleges and offices opened in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina can go to London from India Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus can become caretaker PM Tariq Rehman's name also in the race for PM post