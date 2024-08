Updated on: August 03, 2024 13:58 IST

Kahani Kursi Ki: CM Yogi is taking big action...whom should Akhilesh save?

Yogi government has taken big action in the Yodhya gang rape case.. Bulldozer action is being taken against the main accused of gang rape and Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan.. Bulldozer action is being taken on the bakery shop of Moin Khan..