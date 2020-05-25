Monday, May 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 'Journey was fantastic': Passenger after landing at Pune airport

News Videos

'Journey was fantastic': Passenger after landing at Pune airport

Domestic flight operations resumed across the country from today (May 25) except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal after two months of suspension due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X