Updated on: January 03, 2025 16:37 IST

Joe Biden vows to 'Relentlessly Pursue' ISIS after New Orleans terror attack

At least 15 people were killed and 30 injured when a truck drove into a crowd in New Orleans on January 1, 2025, during New Year's celebrations on Bourbon Street. In response, President Joe Biden vowed to relentlessly pursue ISIS and other terrorist groups.