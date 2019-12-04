Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
  JNU students hold torch rally to demand complete rollback of hostel manual, fee hike

JNU students hold torch rally to demand complete rollback of hostel manual, fee hike

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 04, 2019 7:20 IST ]
Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) carried out a protest march with torches inside the varsity campus late on Tuesday and demanded the complete rollback of hostel manual and fee hike.
