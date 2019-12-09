Monday, December 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. JNU Fee Hike: Police resorted to lathicharge after a clash with protesting students

News Videos

JNU Fee Hike: Police resorted to lathicharge after a clash with protesting students

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 09, 2019 17:01 IST ]

JNU Fee Hike: Police resorted to lathicharge after a clash with protesting students. The students were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President over fee hike issue.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSpecial News | December 9, 2019 Next VideoSuper 100 | December 9, 2019  