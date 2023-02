Updated on: February 15, 2023 13:36 IST

Jharkhand Violence: Stone pelting between 2 parties in Palamu; dispute over construction of an archway

In Jharkhand's Palamu, after a dispute between 2 parties, stone pelting started; arson was also reported by the miscreants; there was a dispute regarding the construction of an archway; Panki police station engaged in convincing the people; more than 100 personnel were deployed to control situation.