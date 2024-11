Updated on: November 23, 2024 11:49 IST

Jharkhand Election Results: Saryu Rai leads from Jamshedpur West | BJP VS JMM

As vote counting continues, Saryu Rai is seen leading from Jamshedpur West. The results for the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections will be announced on November 23. Stay tuned to India TV News for the latest updates and in-depth coverage of the election results and developments.