Updated on: November 23, 2024 11:57 IST

Jharkhand Election Results: JMM Marches Ahead with 50 Seats, Leading Over NDA

The BJP took an early lead after counting of votes began at 8 am, but Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM, which expressed confidence it would form the government again, fought back slowly and steadily. INDIA was ahead in 51 of the state's 81 seats. The NDA was ahead in 28.