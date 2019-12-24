Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 10:16 IST ]

The alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) bagged 47 seats among themselves to throw the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power from Jharkhand, as the eastern state became the latest one to vote a non-BJP government to power after Maharashtra.

