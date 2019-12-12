Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election 2019: Jayant Sinha cast his vote at a polling booth in Hazaribagh

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 12, 2019 11:07 IST ]
Former Union Minister & BJP MP Jayant Sinha at a polling booth in Hazaribagh to cast his vote. Polling is underway in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of Jharkhand elections.
