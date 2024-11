Updated on: November 28, 2024 15:13 IST

Jharkhand CM: Hemant Soren will take oath as 14th chief minister of Jharkhand on Nov 28

Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a ceremony at the Morabadi Ground in Ranchi on Thursday with several prominent political leaders and dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA bloc, expected to attend.