Updated on: November 02, 2022 11:02 IST

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Summoned by ED in Mining Scam, Have To Appear Before November 3

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a mining scam. Soren has been asked to appear before the central probe agency on Thursday, November 3. In September this year, the ED arrested Soren's aide Pankaj Mishra in the case. #hemantsoren #ed #indiatv