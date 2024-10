Updated on: October 19, 2024 19:02 IST

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: JMM and Congress to contest 70 Seats together, says CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that the INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming assembly polls together and the Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 of 81 seats. Watch to know more!