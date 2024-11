Updated on: November 20, 2024 13:02 IST

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: People queue up at a polling station in Dumka to vote in final phase

People queued up outside a polling booth in Dumka as they awaited their turn to cast a vote for the second and final phase of the state assembly elections. Voting commenced at 7 am on Nov 20 for the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats.