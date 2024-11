Updated on: November 03, 2024 17:29 IST

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: HM Amit Shah releases BJP’s Sankalp Patra for Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 3, released ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Jharkhand Assembly Polls. While addressing a public meet, he slammed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alleging him for his incompetent efforts in protecting the dignity of women and tribals in the state.