Updated on: November 16, 2024 19:05 IST

Jhansi Hospital Fire Tragedy: UP government orders multi-level probe into Jhansi Hospital fire

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, has initiated a three-tier investigation into the devastating fire at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, which tragically claimed the lives of ten newborn babies late on Friday.