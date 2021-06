Jeetega India | Pfizer vaccine approved for 12-15 year olds by UK regulator

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by UK regulator for 12 to 15-year-old children, AFP reported on Friday. Last week, the European Medicines Agency recommended that the use of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech be expanded to children ages 12 to 15, a decision that offers younger and less at-risk populations across the continent access to a COVID-19 shot for the first time.