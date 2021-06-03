Thursday, June 03, 2021
     
  5. Jeetega India | Covaxin trial on children begins at AIIMS Patna

Jeetega India | Covaxin trial on children begins at AIIMS Patna

COVID vaccine trial for children underway at AIIMS Patna - Trial of COVID vaccines for the children started at AIIMS Patna from 28th May.
Jeetega India Vaccination PATNA Bihar AIIMS Patna

