  5. JDU leader Prashant Kishor to back AAP in upcoming Delhi Assembly polls

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 11:58 IST ]

After supporting BJP in the 2014 LS election and YSRCP in the 2019 Andhra Assembly election, JDU leader Prashant Kishor is now to back Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

