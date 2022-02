Updated on: February 18, 2022 19:20 IST

Jawab Do: Is alleged Samajwadi connection of Ahmedabad blast a big trouble for Akhilesh?

All eyes are set on the Karhal seat of Mainpuri for the upcoming phase of UP polls. While Akhilesh seems confident on his win, will the alleged Samajwadi connection of Ahmedabad blast be a big trouble for Akhilesh?