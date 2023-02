Updated on: February 21, 2023 16:58 IST

Javed Akhtar reminds Pakistan of 26/11 terror attack in viral video | Lahore

Bollywood lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar was recently in Lahore, Pakistan to attend the Faiz Festival 2023. A video is going viral from the festival in which the veteran lyricist can be seen reminding Pakistan of the 26/11 terror attacks.