Updated on: August 14, 2024 19:10 IST

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to step down amid series of scandals, not to run for re-election

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday (August 14) said he will not be running for re-election as president of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in September, marking the end of a three-year term marred by political scandals. Watch to know more!