Published on: August 11, 2021 11:42 IST

Jantar Mantar: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, five others detained by Delhi police

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay and five others have been arrested by the Delhi Police. The remaining five have been identified as Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh and Deepak.