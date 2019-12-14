Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
  5. Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to heavy snowfall In Kashmir

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to heavy snowfall In Kashmir

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 7:56 IST ]
Heavy snowfall forced closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and suspension of air traffic to Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
