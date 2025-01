Updated on: January 05, 2025 15:47 IST

Jammu & Kashmir: Snow-capped Bhaderwah and Guldanda meadow attract tourists

After the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot NH restoration, Bhaderwah saw a surge in tourists, mainly at the popular Guldanda meadow. Tourists are captivated by the snow-covered landscape, deeming it a top destination at over 10,000 feet altitude.