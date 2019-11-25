Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
  Jammu & Kashmir Police: One terrorist killed in exchange of fire in Pulwama

Jammu & Kashmir Police: One terrorist killed in exchange of fire in Pulwama

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 23:51 IST ]

Jammu & Kashmir Police: One terrorist killed in exchange of fire in Pulwama today, has been identified as Irfan Ahmed. He was a listed and a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. Efforts for search for another terrorist are underway.

