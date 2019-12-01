Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Jammu & Kashmir: Huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered from Dalri forest area in Sopore

News Videos

Jammu & Kashmir: Huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered from Dalri forest area in Sopore

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 01, 2019 14:58 IST ]

Jammu & Kashmir: Huge cache of arms & ammunition recovered from Dalri forest area in Sopore

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoKartarpur Sahib Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak is Secure under BSF: Nithyanand Rai Next VideoUttar Pradesh govt issues notice to 26 District magistrate over stubble burning  