Updated on: September 20, 2022 8:38 IST

Jammu & Kashmir: Historic Moment! Cinema Halls Return to Valley After 30-Year Wait

The cinema halls have reopened in the valley after three decades as theatre owners downed their shutters in the Valley due to threats and attacks by militants in 1989-90. J&K has seen a great change in the governance post abrogation of Article 370. The focus of the administration of J&K is on empowering people through socio-economic progress. The most recent step is the opening of two cinema halls in the region. Jammu and Kashmir`s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls in Pulwama and Shopian districts on Sunday.#jammuandkashmir #manojsinha #indiatv