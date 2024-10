Updated on: October 08, 2024 12:21 IST

Jammu Kashmir Election Result: Can BJP Form Government? Sr. Journalist Raja Muneeb Gives Big Insight

J&K Assembly Polls: Jammu Kashmir: The Exit Polls predicted a hung assembly in J-K. However, Senior Journalist Raja Muneeb believes things can turn out in favour of BJP if certain conditions are fulfilled. What led to PDP's downfall and why Independents can act as king-makers- Know all live updates