Updated on: September 25, 2024 12:58 IST

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections: Omar Abdullah slams Centre, cites reasons for high voter turnout

JKNC vice president & party candidate from Ganderbal and Budgam, Omar Abdullah on Assembly elections hopeful of a good turnout in the second phase of assembly elections. He also criticized the government, saying, "They have humiliated people." Watch to know more!