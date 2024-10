Updated on: October 23, 2024 12:27 IST

Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Homes, 3 Shops Gutted In Overnight Blaze In North Kashmir's Kupwara

Jammu & Kashmir: A large fire broke out at a grocery shop in J&K's Kupwara at around midnight. The Hamdard-e-Kupwara unit of the Indian Army (41 RR) arrived on the scene and successfully evacuated all residents.