Monday, September 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists arrested in Kishtwar sector

News Videos

Jammu and Kashmir: Three terrorists arrested in Kishtwar sector

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 23, 2019 13:29 IST ]
IGP, Jammu Zone: So far, we've arrested 3 people in these cases. They have been arrested in killing of Chanderkant Sharma(BJP) & his PSO. Among theses arrested people, one is Nisar Ahmad Sheikh
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoUnder PM Modi the world is witnessing a strong, thriving and sovereign India, says Donald Trump Next VideoJammu and Kashmir: appox 30 kg Gun powder recovered from Billawar area of Kathua dist  