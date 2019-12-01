Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
  Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur & Qasba in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur & Qasba in Poonch

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 01, 2019 20:20 IST ]

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur & Qasba in Poonch at about 4 pm, today. Indian Army is retaliating.

