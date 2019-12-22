Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Doda receives fresh spell of snowfall

News Videos

Jammu and Kashmir: Doda receives fresh spell of snowfall

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 7:23 IST ]

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from upper reaches of Doda as the region received snowfall

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi holds rally against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad Next VideoAnti-CAA Protest: Massive protest in Uttar Pradesh, dealth toll raises to 16  