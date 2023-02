Updated on: February 11, 2023 18:59 IST

Jamiat Chief Mahmood Madani's statement 'Bharat as much as Bhagwat & Modi's as much as Mahmood's

A big statement from Jamiat Ulema Hind President Mahmood Madni has come to the fore. He stated that India belongs to Mehmood just as much as it does to Modi.Islam is the oldest religion of all religions.