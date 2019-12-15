Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Jamia violence: Students stuck in library of campus being brought out

News Videos

Jamia violence: Students stuck in library of campus being brought out

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 20:25 IST ]

In the protests, several policemen have also been injured who are being taken to the hospital.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoJamia Teachers Association condemn violence in south Delhi Next VideoKareena Kapoor gets ready at the Bengaluru airport  