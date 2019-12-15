Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Jamia violence : Buses set to fire in south Delhi

News Videos

Jamia violence : Buses set to fire in south Delhi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 22:40 IST ]

A Jamia Millia Islamia students' group said they had nothing to do with the arson and violence. They alleged that "local elements" joined the protest and "disrupted" it

Click here to read full story﻿

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoVIDEO : JNU students protest in solidarity with Jamia students