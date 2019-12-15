Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
Jamia Teachers Association condemn violence in south Delhi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 19:45 IST ]

Jamia Teachers' Association condemn the violence in south Delhi, outside Jamia Millia Islamia. JTA is not part of any such violence. JTA also appeals to students, if any, to keep away from such direction-less protest lead by local political leaders.

