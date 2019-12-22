Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Jamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon, Aysha Renna join Owaisi's Anti-CAA protest rally in Hyderabad

News Videos

Jamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon, Aysha Renna join Owaisi's Anti-CAA protest rally in Hyderabad

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 10:01 IST ]

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad: Whoever is against the National Register of Citizens NRC and CAA should fly tricolour outside their homes. This will send a message to BJP that they have made a wrong and 'black' law

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNews 100 | December 22, 2019 Next VideoPak PM Imran Khan threatens India once again  