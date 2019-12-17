Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
  5. Jamia Millia Protest: The violence was pre-planned, reveals Delhi Police

Jamia Millia Protest: The violence was pre-planned, reveals Delhi Police

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 13:28 IST ]

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and locals protested at Jamia Nagar in Delhi on Sunday against the amended Citizenship Act. Protesters torched four buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in south Delhi New Friends' Colony.

